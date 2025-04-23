Presteigne Festival will be holding its mini festival of arts in May -  the Springboard Weekend

Building on the success of the inaugural Springboard Weekend last year, this year’s event will again provide an ideal jumping-off point for the Festival year, sharing a set of community events and launching the main August Festival in and around the town.

The streets of Presteigne will come alive with creativity as the Presteigne Festival launches Springboard on May 10 and 11 — a vibrant initiative welcoming the approach of summer with a diverse mix of arts events.

From talks and music to walks, film and art – there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Highlights will include Carwyn Graves author of Welsh Food Stories, exploring more than 2,000 years of history to discover the rich but forgotten heritage of Welsh foods, successful authors Michèle Roberts and Patricia Duncker discuss what makes a bestseller. Can a bestsellar be a good book? Who gets to judge?

Summer's Return will be a fabulous Sunday afternoon recital from soprano Sophia Jin, accompanied by harpist Olivia Jageurs in a delightful programme of songs and solo harp music to welcome the summer, featuring works by Debussy, Ravel, C P E Bach and Rachmaninov.

Composer's Workshop will be a chance to listen in on a composition masterclass with six early-career composers, part of the Festival's first 'Compose for' cohort, in workshop with harpist Olivia Jageurs, composer Lynne Plowman and Festival Director, George Vass.

There will be a bee, bug and flora walk led by wildlife expert Janice Vincett, Dave Luke and Alex Valentine launch their new album at The Duke's Arms and two fabulous art films: Sunflowers – the Mystery of Van Gogh’s greatest masterworks and Painting the modern garden – Monet to Matisse will be shown.

On Saturday, May 10, in association with Presteigne Community Gardeners and the Presteigne Plenty team, there will be a plant sale with nature-themed activities for children and Presteigne Library will provide live harp music.

There is no High Street Box Office for 'Springboard'.

Online tickets are on sale now. Please follow https://presteignefestival.com/springboard2025/ for full event information and booking details. Tickets will be available for collection at the door 30 minutes before each event (with the exception of Dave Luke and Alex Valentine's gig at The Duke's Arms).

If you haven’t purchased online, tickets will be available at the door for most events, the exceptions being Dave Luke and Alex Valentine (pay at the door) and the Bee, Bug and Flora Walk – please book in advance.

Card of cash payments are accepted at the door.

Door sales are made on a ‘first come first served’ basis.