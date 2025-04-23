Popular train taking extended run on heritage railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following its popular appearance at the Severn Valley Railway’s Spring Steam Gala over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, GWR 6880 ‘Betton Grange’ is continuing to haul services during the remainder of the Easter break at the heritage line.

It will be in service today - April 23, as well as April 24, 26 and 27, giving those who could not make the Gala an extra chance to enjoy the new-build steam locomotive in action.

Services are currently operating between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade only, following the embankment failure at Mor Brook bridge.

For more information or to book tickets, go to svr.co.uk.