Llandrindod Wells town councillors are unable to attend a crucial meeting in their own town because its clashes with their annual meeting

The Sustainable Powys meeting for town and community councils to discuss the future plans for the county is due to be held at County Hall on May 20 – the same night that the town council will chose its mayor and deputy mayor for the next year.

Sustainable Powys sets out the future plans for the county.

Future Powys County Council services will be centred on four towns – Newtown, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Brecon - as the authority outlines a radical shake up of provision.

The only guaranteed services to other market towns will include bus stops/stations, primary schools, secondary schools, streetlights, waste and recycling, car parks. So the town is at risk of losing its leisure centre and library with residents having to travel to Llandrindod Wells to access council services.

The county council says the strategy is being developed to ensure it can deliver stronger, fairer and greener services going forward, whilst remaining within the available budget.

The Council is currently forecasting more than a £20million gap for the 2024/25 financial year. This is expected to increase to £44million or more over the next four years.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said she had pointed out the clash in dates to Powys County Council but they had effectively been told ‘tough luck’, as it’s difficult to find suitable dates for all 32 councils in the area.

Ms Johnston said as the main town in the area she thought the county council should have checked on the dates of their meetings. She said they had been told in the past there was no point in them attending a meeting in a different area.

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he had asked education cabinet member Councillor Pete Roberts if the meetings will be altered for each location and he was told ‘no’. he said he was told they are structured, high level meetings designed to answer questions asked at previous meetings.

Ms Johnston said she would like to go but the dates of the meetings in other towns clash with other things she has to attend. She said if any councillors were going to attend a meeting in a different location, they would need to present a written report to the town council at the end of May.

Councillor Jamie Jones said he is concerned that the county council is just looking to off-load lots of responsibilities to the town council with a rise in council tax and then blame the town council if they don’t take things on.

Councillors Jamie Jones and Chris Owen (Blue) agreed to attend the Brecon meeting on May 15 to represent the town council.