James Evans MS selected as lead candidate for the 2026 Senedd elections

The Brecon Radnor & Cwm Tawe Conservative Association, along with representatives from the new constituency areas of Swansea East and Neath, met and voted to grant James Evans MS incumbency rights for the 2026 new Senedd constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

James Evans MS said: "I'm absolutely chuffed to be re-selected by my local Conservative Party to stand at the next Senedd election.

“It has been the honour of my life to represent my home and the people I care so deeply about. I've always taken a straight talking, common-sense approach, saying it how it is and standing up for what matters to people locally.

"With the continued backing of constituents, I'd love the opportunity to do it all again and keep fighting for the issues that really matter to us. Together we can get things done and fix Wales".

Tyler Chambers, Chairman of the Brecon Radnor & Cwm Tawe Conservative Association said: "I am delighted that James Evans has been confirmed as the lead candidate for the new Senedd constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd ahead of next year's Senedd elections.

“James Evans has been an outstanding constituency Senedd Member for Brecon & Radnorshire since 2021. His passion for this area, his commitment to achieve the very best for all constituents is second to none.

"Wales is broken under 26 years of Labour rule - healthcare is broken, education standards falling, taxpayers money being wasted - we are all paying the price of Labour failures and what Wales needs, what Wales wants, what Wales deserves is a Welsh Conservative Government delivering for the people of Wales."