High fences approved at Shrewsbury car park following tragic death of 18-year-old

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee approved plans to install the 2.4-metre-high fences on the upper levels of the Raven Meadows multi-storey car park on Tuesday (April 22).

The proposal followed a recommendation from Shropshire's coroner following the tragic death of an 18-year-old Shrewsbury College student in September 2023.

The upper levels of the car park have been fenced off since the incident, with the building also subject to frequent security foot patrols.

Shropshire Council said the new fences would "prevent danger to life, and increase public safety" - and also help tackle an increase in antisocial behaviour at the car park, which has included several incidents of youths scaling the building, and throwing objects from the upper levels of the structure.