A woman is running a half marathon at a Builth Wells park to raise money for a Powys cancer support centre

Helen Tuite, from Aberedw, is running her own half marathon on Friday, April 25 around the parkrun route at The Groe to raise money for The Bracken Trust.

Helen said "I've run half marathons before, but a long time ago, and I'm no longer a spring chicken!

“I wanted to set myself a challenge as it's a milestone birthday this year. So I'm proof that you're never too old!

“I wanted to run for a cause which has touched all of us in some way, so I chose the Bracken Trust, as they provide practical, physical and emotional support to those people and their families affected by cancer."

Anyone who would like to sponsor Helen, should go to www.justgiving.com/page/helen-tuite-april2025