Ground-breaking Codsall grief counselling collaboration puts town on the UK mental health map

Brightside Psychology and the Codsall Hive Creative Craft Café launched a six-week community grief group which combined psychological support with creative expression.

Creative Conversations on Grief was about making top quality therapy free, accessible, and creative.

Funded by South Staffordshire Council's Community Wellbeing Fund and the Community is the Best Medicine programme, gave local people to access high-quality therapeutic support at no cost.

The group was led by Dr Sophie Gwinnett, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Brightside Psychology, and welcomed 12 individuals navigating grief.

Dr Gwinnett said: “We know from clinical research that group therapy is incredibly powerful for people processing grief, but when you add creativity and community into the mix, the experience becomes even more supportive, grounded and accessible.”

Dr Sophie Gwinnett and trainee counsellor Vicky Swann

“Community mental health initiatives like this are essential. They create real spaces for connection, reduce isolation, and offer a model of care that is both accessible and impactful. We need more opportunities that bring people together like this.”

Dr Gwinnett was delighted with the hometown collaboration which will put Codsall on the therapy map and could lead to similar projects springing up across the country due to its success.

“We’re so grateful to the Codsall Hive team for their warmth, creativity and partnership. Together with my Brightside colleagues, we created something that truly made a difference. I am also indebted to our colleagues at South Staffordshire Council who supported us with grant funding for this project”

The creative Brightside welcome

Over six Thursday evenings, participants engaged in a blend of psychoeducation, group discussion, and creative activities such as painting, clay work, and journaling, all designed to gently support emotional expression and connection.

A post-project survey revealed 100 per cent of participants said the group positively impacted their grief journey, and 90 per cent expressed a desire for it to continue beyond the initial six weeks.

Anonymous responses in the survey included: “I struggled to access positive memories. This group helped me to unlock them” and “the group brought me out when I was exceptionally lonely.”

Another added: “It gave me a safe space to express my grief. I found myself laughing and smiling in the group for the first time in over a year.

“I feel much more prepared to face life. Doing something with our hands helped make the talking feel easier,” adding, “I didn’t expect to feel so connected to others. We were all strangers, but we really understood each other.”

Brightside Psychology is now exploring ways to offer more community mental health initiatives that can bring people together who might otherwise be struggling alone.

