Oswestry 'axe' robbery suspect appears in court after jewellery shop incident

Shane Roberts, aged 47, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court following the incident at Oswestry Goldsmiths in Church Street at around 2pm.

He is accused of stealing £115 cash.

Roberts, of no fixed abode, made no pleas to one count of robbery and one of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 21, Roberts was remanded in custody until that date.