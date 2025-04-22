Next week's all out elections in Staffordshire is the first county poll where voters will need to bring ID

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Every seat is up for grabs on Thursday, May 1, Staffordshire County Council and voters are urged to bring their ID to take part. The Conservative Party won handily in 2021 but with every seat being contested all the local parties are preparing for an intense last week of campaigning.

More than 100 pubs, clubs, churches, schools, village halls and sports grounds are among the different venues being used by Staffordshire County Council on Thursday, May 1.

Stafford Rangers and Brocton football clubs, Stone Tennis and Squash Club, The Oxleathers Pub and The Polish Club in Stafford, and the Methodist Church in Barlaston, will be transformed into polling stations between 7am and 10pm.

There will be more than 100 polling stations open where residents are eligible to vote and will be manned by election officials. However, this will the the first county elections the normally sedate job of directing voters to the right booth and handing them a ballot paper could involve flashpoints with voters who have forgot their ID.

In last year's General Election was the first UK-wide vote since new voter ID rules were introduced by the Elections Act 2022. Hundreds of voters were turned away due to bringing the wrong type of ID.

The Electoral Commission reported two months after the General Election: "0.25 per cent of people who went to vote at a polling station were initially turned away, but two thirds of these people returned later in the day and were able to vote. The remaining 0.08 per cent did not return and did not vote."

The deadline has now passed to cast a postal vote or apply for special election ID so people will need to bring photographic identification with them to vote at a polling station - such as a UK passport, Driving Licence, or disabled blue badge. A full list of acceptable identification can be found at Voter ID | Electoral Commission.

Chief Executive of Stafford Borough Council, Tim Clegg, who is the Deputy Returning Officer for the election, said: “We are grateful for the assistance of local businesses, sports clubs and community groups who make their premises available for polling stations.

“Democracy is something you only miss when it is not there, and using these venues means voters across the borough won’t have far to travel to make their voice heard on Thursday, May 1.”

He added: “Electing councillors to represent you on local issues is very important as they will take key decisions on how services are provided for residents, businesses and organisations across Staffordshire.”

All the seats on Thursday, May 1 are up for grabs in the nine borough divisions of the county council - with counting of votes to take place the following day - Friday, May 2."

For more information go to www.staffordbc.gov.uk/elections or contact elections@staffordbc.gov.uk or call 01785 619 424.