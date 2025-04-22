Heave! Neigh giving up as 15 firefighters rescue horse from ditch tug-of-war style on Shropshire/Staffordshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This dramatic picture from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service shows 15 firefighters heaving the animal with straps in scenes reminiscent of a tug-of-war match.

Firefighters put their backs into it to get the horse out of the ditch. Picture: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Four fire engines were sent to the livery in Wheaton Aston, near Weston Park, last Thursday morning (April 17) after the horse got into difficulty.

It was lifted out by crews and assessed by a vet.

Another picture shared by the fire brigade showed the horse back to its happier self after the ordeal.

The horse made a full recovery, according to Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We have rescued a horse that was stuck in a ditch in south Staffordshire.

“Four appliances alongside animal rescue and water teams were called to a livery in Wheaton Aston at around 8.30am on Thursday.

“The horse was stuck in a five-foot ditch with around eight inches of water at the bottom.

“Using animal rescue equipment, the horse was lifted out and assessed at the scene by a vet. Crews left the scene at around 11am.

“The horse has since made a full recovery.”