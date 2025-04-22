Kington needs to form a branch of the Royal British Legion otherwise it will not be able to hold a Remembrance Day parade and have standard bearers, the town council has been told

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell and Emma Hancocks, Chairman of Kington Chamber of Trade recently attended a public meeting to discuss the possibility of bringing back the Kington branch of the legion.

They told the April town council meeting that there were not many people in attendance.

Emma said: “Kington needs to form a branch of the Royal British Legion otherwise it will not be able to hold a Remembrance Day parade and standard bearers.

“The organisers of the Remembrance Day event are now going to meet and see what we can arrange. But we are not going to allow the town not to have a parade and a standard bearer.

“Once the organisers have met we will then call a public meeting in town to see if we can find some volunteers to help.”

Members noted the update.