Firefighters called to gas leak in village near English/Welsh border

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.11pm reporting the incident at a property on Kaymaur Close in Duddleston Heath.

One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere Fire Station to the scene.

Crews isolated the gas supply and gave advice to the property's occupier to request for a gas engineer to attend.

The incident was under control by 3.32pm.