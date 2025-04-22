Dozens of community causes in Shropshire set to receive funding from Co-op members
More than a dozen community causes in Shropshire will receive funding support this year - thanks to Co-op members.
From sports clubs to personal development groups, the Co-op’s Local Community Fund supports projects that help create sustainable futures for people and the planet.
The supermarket’s members choose a community project close to their heart via the Co-op membership app. Funding is boosted through the convenience retailer’s ‘Winners Share It All’ prize draw, which offers the opportunity each month to win £5,000 for local causes and £500 for Co-op members.
Since 2016, the fund has helped over 38,000 causes across the UK, sharing £116m.
The benefits to community groups also extend beyond the funding support, with 95 per cent of causes saying that they felt more connected with their community as a result of participating in the Local Community Fund and that participating in the scheme had helped to raise their profile locally.
David Luckin, the Co-op's head of community partnerships, funding and impact, said: “We’re delighted to support a new funding round of 2,500 local causes across the UK and are now encouraging our members to participate and choose a cause near them – after all, they own our business and get a say in how our profits are shared.
“We know that things can be increasingly tough for communities and this funding will help deliver projects that their community needs.”
Here is the full list of causes in Shropshire set to benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund:
Bomere Heath Scout Group – who are looking to invest in new camping equipment that will benefit the young people of the community, giving more opportunity for adventure and providing experiences for their personal development
Bridgnorth Division Girlguiding
Gobowen Babies and Toddlers
Read Easy Shropshire Hills
Market Drayton Town Football Club – who aim to grow ladies and youth teams to enable local boys and girls to play football
Little Stars
Pontesbury Sports Association
Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club – to support a walking tennis club membership for those who might benefit from the impact of activity on their mental and physical wellbeing
TDS Riding Club
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Albrighton
Sport and Arts in the Community (SpArC) SW Shropshire
The Grange Gang (GGs) - to provide the young people with activities during youth club sessions to empower them, build confidence and teach new skills to use in their future lives.