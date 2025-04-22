Dad's Army will be shown at a Kington cinema on the weekend of the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The film is set during 1944, when World War II was about to reach its end.

In Walmington-on-Sea, Captain Mainwaring's Home Guard suffers from low morale.

This is until a glamorous journalist arrives, to report on the platoon's exploits.

Meanwhile, MI5 have discovered a radio signal transmitted from Walmington-on-Sea towards Berlin, apparently the work of a spy, giving the Home Guard a chance to make a real difference in the war.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm

The film will run for 100 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they are available by calling 07855 254590