7 signs your child could be a 'fire starter', according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The warning comes following a number of open fires across the region - including an open fire on two-and-a-half hectares of forest land in south Shropshire two weeks ago.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has seen a spate of open fires throughout March and April so far - where the weather has been mostly dry and warm - and the service's incident log has been littered with incidents involving fires in the open across the county - large and small.

Despite recent rain, areas are still very dry, firefighters have said. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Senior officer Marc Millward warned that these types of fires will become more prevalent in hot weather as dryer grass land can lead to faster spreading flames.

Now, the fire service has shared a list of behaviours to look out for to prevent fires being started by youngsters and getting out of hand.

The statement claims that many children get curious about fire - but occasionally, their curiosity can become dangerous and that their are seven key signs to watch out for.

What are the seven behaviours?

Small burn holes in carpets or clothes. Charred paper/crisp packets in sinks or wastebaskets. Matches and lighters hidden in child’s cupboard, drawers and under bed .An unusual fascination with fires. Unexplained burnt objects in the home or garden. Signs of burns on the windowsills. The smell of smoke on the child’s clothes or in the home.

What can be done about them?

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service states that any of these signs "should not be ignored" and that its Firesetting Intervention Scheme is there to help.

The educational programme is for children and young people under 17 who have displayed fire setting behaviour or have played with fire.

It offers fire safety education, including raising awareness on the risks and consequences with the young person.

A young person can be referred by parents, schools, police or local authorities. For more information visit https://www.shropshirefire.gov.uk/firesetting.