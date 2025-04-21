Volunteers from Shrewsbury tech firm help plant hundreds of trees as part of demonstrator project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Around 400 mixed native woodland trees have been planted in the Guisfield area through the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS).

The Severn Rivers Trust, that is delivering the SVWMS project to use nature-based solutions to help inform a new water management strategy for the upper Severn, collaborated with staff from a Shrewsbury firm to plant the woodland.

Volunteers from SuperByte helped plant around 400 trees as part of the Severn Rivers Trust work with the SVWMS. Picture: Shropshire Council.

Software company SuperByte took a team of employees, directors, and staff to plant the trees at Tirnewydd Farm, Guilsfield.

The new woodland has been planted on the site of a previous ancient woodland and will serve as a wildlife habitat and natural flood management solution.

The trees will intercept overland flow from rainfall and direct the water through their root systems into the underlying soil - helping to slow down the transfer of rainfall in the upper River Severn valley.

Director and founder of SuperByte, Simon Russell said: "SuperByte’s health and well-being environmental volunteering day went really well and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

"There was some real pride in our effort knowing the woodland we helped to create will grow a valuable wildlife habitat and natural flood management solution."

Severn Rivers Trust catchment officer Dewi Morris and catchment assistant Charlotte Davies oversaw the mass planting.

"SuperByte’s staff had a great day out and quickly and efficiently planted a wonderful woodland fuelled by their enthusiasm, teamwork, and the hot drinks and loads of homemade cake," added Dewi.

The new woodland at Tirnewydd Farm has been planted as part of one of the SVWMS’ eight demonstrator projects, managed by Shropshire Council.

The project is aiming to use natural flood management to reduce flood risk to a number of homes as well as the B4392 and A490 roads.

It will also provide information on the economic benefits of soil and water management on rural land.