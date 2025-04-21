Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As the song goes: ‘It takes every kind of people to make what life’s about’. And I feel so privileged in my job to meet every kind of people.

I get to talk to young and old and everyone in between. I get to talk to teachers, NHS workers, railway company executives, festival organisers, sports people, farmers, primary school children, shopkeepers, experts on flood defences, market traders, business people, government ministers, charity stalwarts, volunteers of every kind. And that’s just for starters.

And this week I discovered so much thanks to two very different visits: one to a long-established youth club, the other to newly-refurbished supported accommodation.

I had the most wonderful time meeting children, parents, trustees and volunteers at Belle Vue Youth Club in Rocke Street, Shrewsbury. I found out that children and teenagers there can enjoy a wide range of activities such as football, chess, video games, board games, table tennis, growing vegetables in their own allotment, painting, drawing and colouring – to name but a few! The place has such a happy and positive vibe.

This place is just fantastic, and if you think you might be interested in becoming a part of it, either as a young member or as a volunteer, I would urge you to get in touch.

The club is always happy to welcome new members and also interested in recruiting new volunteers. Call 07886 997116 or email helenhatton@aol.com.

Oh, and local groups can book the sports hall or the music room for a community rate – so do get in touch if this is of interest.

I had the pleasure of meeting the youth club’s dedicated team including manager and senior youth worker Helen Hatton, chair of trustees Mike Price, Kerry Williams of Shropshire Youth Association and many others. And I was also able to chat with the fantastic volunteers, parents and the children themselves.

Another visit took me to Shaftesbury York House in Bayston Hill – supported living accommodation for six adults with learning disabilities. I was shown around the premises, meeting staff and tenants as I went.

It was a great experience. I had the pleasure of meeting each of the brilliant tenants. And I was totally impressed by the staff there. They are doing a fantastic job, encouraging a range of initiatives, with one tenant even taking on a sponsored walk up The Wrekin.

The work being done here is just amazing!

As I say: It takes every kind of people to make what life’s about.

PLEASE GET IN TOUCH if you have any issues I can help with. You can sign up for my regular newsletter at www.shrewsburylabour.org.uk/juliabuckley/.

Telephone 01743 650434. Or email Julia.buckley.mp@parliament.uk.