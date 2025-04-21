Reason why some modern Shropshire houses look like they're 'bleeding'
Red streaks commonly appear on modern homes - but why?
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It would be difficult for anyone passing through Lawley in Telford not to have noticed the appearance of red streaks down the exterior walls of some of the modern houses.
Particularly during the summer months, the red markings can make it look like the walls of modern homes across the country are bleeding - but why does it happen?