Police update and pledge after speed monitoring on A41 near Newport

Newport's Safer Neighbourhood Policing team said two of its members had been out with the speed gun on the A41 between Newport and Church Aston yesterday (Sunday, April 20).

The officers, PC Rich Edward and PC Fox, said they had checked 100 vehicles between 3.40pm and 4.05pm.

They said the average speed on the 60mph-limited route was 51.89mph.

An update posted by PC Edward said they would continue monitoring the route in the area.

He said: "This survey was conducted in response to some concerns raised by residents within the area, regarding the perceived speed of some vehicles and in line with the Local Policing Community Charter.

"The purpose of a speed survey is to establish if there is an issue with vehicles travelling at excessive speed and consider if speed enforcement operations are required. All data is collated and sent to our Roads Safety Team and also shared with parish and town councils.

"On this occasion it was great to see the vast majority of vehicles (94 per cent) were observed travelling within the national speed limit.

"Only six vehicles (six per cent) were captured travelling above the national speed limit, and of those six only two (two per cent) were above the threshold for prosecution.

"We will continue to monitor the speed of traffic in this area and remain committed to making our roads safer."