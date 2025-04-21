Historic Shrewsbury church that was attended by Charles Darwin gets answer to window guard application

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury's Unitarian Church, based on High Street, has requested listed building consent to add the protective covers to some of its windows. The church, which was founded in 1662, is Grade II listed.

The building as it stands today was built in 1835, with its current facade dating from 1885, and is considered a fine example of late Georgian urban architecture. It is also included in Shrewsbury's Conservation Area.

It was attended by Charles Darwin as a child, as explained by a heritage statement submitted with the application, which states: "Charles Darwin worshipped at the church until he was eight years of age when his mother died in 1817."

The application focussed on concerns over meeting hall windows on the roof being at risk of damage.