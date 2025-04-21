Bracket strength testing on hanging baskets in Builth Wells has been carried out, the town council has been told.

The brackets must be tested before the plants for this year’s beautiful blooming baskets arrive ready to be put in place for the spring and summer.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller said the bracket testing has now been done and letters have been sent to the owners of the buildings where the brackets failed the stress test, asking them to get them fixed.

The council has warned that this year if the brackets have not been fixed by the owners no hanging basket will be given even if they have other baskets that are secure and passed the test.

The town has become well known for its lovely baskets of colourful blooms, which hang from most of the businesses.

The council has previously agreed to use the same supplier as in the last few years – Nantyderry Nurseries in Abergavenny.

But members have said they do not want any plants that dangle out of the baskets this year.