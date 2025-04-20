Seven of the best things to do on a sunny day in Shropshire over Easter from tours to boat rides

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From boat rides to hikes, Shropshire has something for everyone.

With so much choice, it can be hard to decide how to spend your bank holidays.

So we have rounded up just a few of our favourite things to do in Shropshire to give you some direction.

What do you like to do on a day off from work and where do your frequent?

Take a walk or drive along Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

The Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Shropshire is known for its beautiful countryside and scenic views.

Nearly 5000 acres of heather-covered hills can be explored right here with stunning views of the Shropshire Hills.

Uncover stunning wildlife, geography and archaeology when you walk, cycle, horse ride or drive up the Long Mynd.

Enjoy a few G&Ts and pints in a beer garden

The Sun Inn in Ellesmere has one of the best beer gardens in the county. Photo: Real Ale Trails Company/Google

There are some fantastic independent pubs in Shropshire. And what better way to spend a day in our beautiful county than a beer garden?