Easter Sunday weather: Met office map shows temperatures forecast for the West Midlands on Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Met Office weather map shows the temperatures forecast for the West Midlands on Easter Sunday.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Telford, Shrewsbury, Redditch and Stratford-Upon-Avon are forecast to see a high of 16°C.

Met Office weather map for the West Midlands - 17:00 on Easter Sunday.

Worcester, Bridgnorth and Stourport-on-Severn are forecast to see a high of 17°C.

Today (April 19)

Saturday will start cloudy, wet and windy in the west with heavy rain and hill fog. The wind and rain slowly easing across all but western Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm hazy sunshine. Cooler along North Sea coasts.

Tonight (April 19)

Outbreaks of rain will affect northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight. Largely dry with clear spells and a patchy frost elsewhere. Showers may develop across southeast England later.

Sunday

Rain will die out in the northwest during Easter Sunday. Elsewhere some warm spells of hazy sunshine, though a scattering of showers likely across southern England and south Wales.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Sunshine and heavy showers affecting many areas on Easter Monday, though Scotland mostly fine. The mix of sunshine and showers continues during Tuesday and Wednesday. Feeling warm in sunshine though.