A Kington cinema will be screening Calendar Girls in May

Calendar Girls is a humorous and inspiring dramatisation of the true story of the Yorkshire Women's Institute members who stripped for a charity calendar to raise funds for a local leukaemia unit, where a friend’s husband was treated until his death.

Julie Walters plays Annie, whose husband dies of leukaemia and Helen Mirren plays her best friend Chris, the genius and driving force behind the calendar.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, May 3 at 7.30pm.

The film will run for 108 minutes and there will be an interval during this film

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they are available by calling 07855 254590