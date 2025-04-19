Shrewsbury runner to take on London Marathon raising funds to feed hungry children in world’s poorest countries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alison Staples, of Shrewsbury, will run the gruelling 26.2-mile route across the capital on April 27 while fundraising for Mary’s Meals.

Mary’s Meals serves its school meals to more than 2.6 million children in 16 countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti and Malawi.

Alison Staples will run the London Marathon this month to fundraise for Mary’s Meals. Photo: Mary’s Meals

The promise of a daily meal in school encourages children into the classroom where they will gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

Alison, 41, said: “I chose to raise money for Mary’s Meals as I think it’s simply a wonderful charity.

“I like how the charity works with the local communities, brings hope to children’s lives and encourages them to have an education. It’s such a simple concept that yields such positive results.”

Alison, who has previously run the Leeds, Chester and Manchester marathons, added: “The London Marathon has been on my bucket list for years.

“People keep asking if I’m aiming for a personal best with this marathon but I’m just so excited to be taking part that I don’t care what time I complete it in, I just want to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy every second of it!”

Children in Malawi enjoying a school meal from Mary's Meals. Photo: Mary's Meals

Hannah Moore, Mary's Meals supporter engagement officer for the West Midlands and North Wales, said: “We’re so grateful to Alison for choosing to support us in her London Marathon challenge this year, and for everyone who has donated to her.

“Not only will Alison be able to do herself proud by taking part in the marathon, her amazing efforts will help us provide more hungry children with the gifts of food, joy and hope.”

Hannah continued: “The London Marathon is an amazing bucket list experience and in 2026 Mary's Meals is excited to have guaranteed charity places in the race.

“To join the Mary's Meals team and help to feed more hungry children, get in touch for more information and register your interest by contacting info@marysmeals.org.”

It costs just £19.15 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a whole year. To find out more about the work of Mary’s Meals, or to get involved, please visit the official website.