'Children enjoy rich experiences': Day care centre in Bridgnorth no longer 'requires improvement' says Ofsted

An inspector visited Hidden Treasures, based at St Mary's CofE School, on March 18.

The childcare centre was deemed to 'require improvement' after an inspection last year.

However, a report published on Thursday (April 17) said the day care provider has improved and now deemed 'Good' across the board.

The site, which opens in term-time only, offers full- and part-time wraparound care for children aged between two and four years old.