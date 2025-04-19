Swifties get ready – a Taylor Swift night will be held at a Llandrindod Wells venue in May

The Taylor Swift tribute night will take place at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Saturday, May 3 from 8pm until late.

Enjoy a night of shaking it off while looking gorgeous to Taylor’s music through all of her eras. From ‘I knew you were trouble’ to ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘You Belong With Me’.

All under 18’s will need to be accompanied by an adult.

While the music will be mainly Taylor Swift’s the artist is open to performing songs by other female singers by request.

Tickets are £6 and they are available now by calling (01597) 822558 or emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.