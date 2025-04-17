Sad news as town's handyman dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Andy Firmstone was a familiar face in Much Wenlock and had been the handyman for the town council since 2009.

Announcing his death of its "much-valued" team member, a spokesperson for Much Wenlock Town Council said: "Much Wenlock Town Council is sad to announce that Andy Firmstone, the Council’s handyman, passed away suddenly on April 10, 2025.

"Andy had been the Town Council’s handyman since 2009 and was a much-valued member of the team and the community. The Town Council would like to express their sincere condolences to Andy’s family."