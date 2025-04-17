Cordon in place and blue police tents spotted in field opposite popular country pub near Kingswinford
Police have cordoned off a rural area close to Kingswinford.
Two police cars were seen this morning (Thursday, April 17) at Greensforge Lane opposite the Navigation Inn and close to Ashwood Marina.
A field was cordoned off and two blue tents set up.
Staffordshire Police officers are believed to have been at the scene since Wednesday night.
The force has been contacted for comment.