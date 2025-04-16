Shropshire university student, 24, found dead at halls of residence, inquest hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Farai Manyanga, aged 24, was found at Ludlow House - student accommodation at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford campus in Priorslee - on February 26 this year.

An inquest into Mr Manyanga’s death was opened this week at Shropshire Coroner’s Court at Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

It was said that Mr Manyanga was from Zimbabwe and was a university student living at the halls.

West Mercia Police officers were called to the scene where Mr Manyanga’s body was discovered in a small bedroom.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and Mr Manyanga’s body was identified by his mother.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to July 10 this year. “I offer my sincere condolences to his friends and family,” Mr Westerman added.