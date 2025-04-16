Telford residents invited to meet and quiz local MP at drop-in session

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Davies MP is inviting residents to join him at his next 'meet your MP' event in Lawley on Friday, April 25.

Mr Davies will be joined by representatives from the borough council, West Mercia Police and other local partners.

The event will serve as an opportunity for constituents to meet Mr Davies in person, ask questions and raise concerns.

Shaun Davies MP is inviting residents to his drop-in session on April 25.

The community drop-in session is part of an on-going series of events taking place during evenings, remotely and online, at weekends and in the school holidays.

The 'meet your MP' event will take place at The Grazing Cow in Lawley between 10am and 1pm.

Residents can drop in and do not need to book an appointment.

Telford MP, Shaun Davies said: "These events are all about making it easier for people to have a conversation with their MP and connect with the brilliant local services we have right here in Telford.

"If you usually work during term time, or you’re a young person with questions about youth services and support here in Telford, this is a great chance to come along and ask me a question."