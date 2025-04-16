Shropshire nursing boss on busy hospitals and managing stress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Our hospitals are extremely busy at the moment and as Easter approaches, I would like to remind you to think about which service you need should you require any health care.

If you are thinking about attending the Emergency Department (ED), please consider whether our emergency department is the right place to go for the care you need.

EDs are for genuinely life-threatening emergencies – for example chest pains or severe bleeding or burns. If you have a life-threatening illness or injury please continue to dial 999.

But if your condition is not life-threatening, please think of the different treatment options available and visit your local pharmacy or NHS 111 online which will advise you where to go for advice or treatment.

Some pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday period and they can offer you expert advice, over-the-counter treatments and emergency medication where appropriate. If you need advice or treatment over the bank holiday, check your local pharmacy’s opening times: https://bit.ly/42otWLE.

They can help with a range of minor ailments, including cold and flu symptoms, stomach upsets, sore throat and earache, as well as rashes and skin conditions.

NHS 111 online or call 111 from landlines and mobiles if you need urgent medical help or consider visiting your local Minor Injury Unit (MIU) in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry or Whitchurch.

These can provide rapid treatment for injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency hospital care. To find your nearest MIU’s opening times, please visit: https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/your-health/where-to-get-advice-and-help/minor-injuries-and-urgent-treatment/minor-injury-units/.

I would like to thank my colleagues for all that they do and for those who are working over the bank holiday weekend.

April is Stress Awareness month – a month dedicated to raising awareness about the causes and cures of stress.

We all manage stress in different ways and by educating ourselves about the causes and effects of stress, we can learn effective techniques to manage it, have open conversations with each other to reduce the stigma surrounding stress and mental health and support ourselves and others to help manage stresses effectively.

The Health and Wellbeing team at our trust is visiting wards and departments this month, to check in with colleagues and offer support where needed.

Thank you all for your support and hope you have a happy Easter.