Visitors to Llandrindod Wells lake will be able to enjoy the beautiful surroundings for longer and in more comfort – thanks to the town’s mayor

Councillor Marcia Morgan has chosen to fund and donate three new picnic benches for the Lake Park as a contribution from the chair’s allowance for 2024/25.

She wishes to thank Steve Gealy, Powys County Council’s Countryside and Outdoor Recreation Officer for his assistance with the project.

The new benches will provide additional family picnic seating on the far corner of the lake in quiet surroundings.

Councillor Morgan hopes residents and visitors will enjoy the benefits of these for several years to come.

She said; “The lake is a place I regularly visit to enjoy the peaceful surroundings and the opportunity to meet local people and visitors to our lovely town.”