Local businesses chip in to help transform Telford Town Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) were joined by volunteers from Lyreco and Fujitsu at recent sessions.

Work included dismantling and moving the Japanese garden in the Chelsea Gardens. Volunteers also continued with restoration work to encourage reptiles back into the park.

The job involved moving trees, gravel, large stones and a lantern to its new home, as well as cutting back trees and plants in the reptile area.

Volunteers work to transform Telford Town Park.

Adrian Smith, chairman of the Friends, said: "It has been fantastic to be joined by staff from local firms who have seen the benefit of joining a voluntary group and also being outside in nature and making a difference.“We are always eager to work with companies and show them the work we do but also benefit from the strength and knowledge of additional volunteers.

"The occasions where our volunteers have been joined by staff from these firms have been a huge success and great fun has been had by all."

Claire Bastone, from Lyreco, added: "Our team rolled up their sleeves to support the ongoing transformation of Chelsea Gardens.

Volunteers work to transform Telford Town Park.

"The team worked together to create a serene and inviting space, ensuring the Japanese garden retained its unique charm in its new setting."

Fujitsu’s partnership with FOTTP was initiated by a colleague who was passionate about supporting the local group that is based near the company’s Telford offices.

Kevin Deane, Delivery Executive from Fujitsu, said: "Volunteering initiatives are an essential part of our commitment to giving back to local communities.

Lyreco volunteers day. Pictured is Kathryn, Nigel, Beverly, Ian, Claire, Megan, Amy, Katherine and Brian.

"It has been a rewarding experience to assist clearing space for the creation of a reptile habitat. We removed hawthorn trees that had become overgrown, and it was incredibly fulfilling to witness the transformation of the site with each session. This contribution ensures the habitat will be completed before the nesting season begins, preventing potential delays of several months."