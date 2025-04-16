‘Llandrindod Wells’ Bear Grylls’ likely died from hypothermia and drugs

The body of Aaron Luke Davies, 31, was found in a remote farm field near Penybont on January 23 2023, 600 to 800 metres from his clothes.

An inquest into his death concluded at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, with coroner Graeme Hughes recording a narrative verdict.

The inquest was told Mr Davies’ body was found in a remote field near Penybont by farmer Matthew Powell.

Mr Davies is likely to have died sometime after January 19, when he was last seen alive by his friend Jonathan Howard at 5am, whose house he had stayed at the night before.

Mr Howard said Mr Davies woke him at around 4.15am and said at 5am he was going for a walk.

Mr Davies was described in the inquest as ‘Llandrindod Wells’ version of Bear Grylls’, someone who would walk miles, enjoyed practising survival skills and wild camping and he would often sleep rough.

Mr Davies’ mother Jackie Roper said her son had shown an interest in the great outdoors from an early age.

She said: “He would often go on hikes alone or with his father, as well as trap animals, light fires and live off the land.”

His father Christopher, said Mr Davies’ had a serious mental breakdown after a family break-up and he spent many years in and out of psychiatric hospitals until 2020.

“He preferred to be homeless and free wandering the hills. He would walk in the hills all the time with no thought for his safety. Drug abuse drained his system, he could not walk as he had done when he was younger and he made a dreadful mistake to leave in the early hours in temperatures below -10. He couldn’t have survived,” he said.

Consultant forensic pathologist Edward John Williams said the medical cause of death was consistent with hypothermia in a man that had used amphetamine.

He said Mr Davies may have shed his clothes due to paradoxical undressing, a possible effect of hypothermia on the brain.

A post-mortem found 102 micrograms of amphetamine in Mr Davies’ body. There was also an amount of norketamine (a metabolite of ketamine) and two prescribed anti-psychotic drugs.

Mr Davies’ family raised concerns because his bank account was accessed two days after his body was found and because of an assault he reported on January 11.

But Dr Williams said there was no evidence of forceful restraint, no gripping marks to his upper arms or bruising to his wrists. He said there were multiple scratches, abrasions and bruises to his legs, but they were probably due to contact with barbed wire and passing through rough terrain.

Detective Inspector Christine Beaton of Dyfed Powys Police said a significant investigation that went on for many, many months involving many officers and departments was carried out and they were unable to conclude that there was any suspicion of third party involvement in Mr Davies’ death.

She said a person arrested for taking money from Aaron’s bank account said Aaron would give him access to the account. She said the police could not prove theft and no formal action was taken.

A pile of clothes found 600 to 800 metres form his body were linked to Mr Davies by forensic tests and officers had seen him on January 11 following an alleged assault, with police observing him to have two black eyes and he was taken to Hereford Hospital A and E.

DI Beaton said the police had investigated if he could have been assaulted at scene and died there or been assaulted elsewhere and was transported there. She said there was no CCTV of him in town or on private CCTV and although a mobile phone was handed in and had messages relating to drug use on it, there was nothing to say it was Mr Davies' phone.

“We can’t rule out third party involvement or say he wasn’t killed elsewhere and put there, but there’s nothing at all to suggest this is the case.

“The indication is from family and associates is that he could walk significant distances. He was described to us as ‘Llandrindod Wells’ version of Bear Grylls’, that he often slept rough.”

In recording his narrative verdict, coroner Graeme Hughes gave the medical cause of death as being features consistent with hypothermia with Mr Davies’ amphetamine use being a contributing cause.

He said: “Mr Davies died from hypothermia, having likely collapsed in a field in extreme old, while unclothed and under the influence of illicit drugs.”