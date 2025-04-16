Emergency services called to house fire in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Lansdowne Road, Shrewsbury, at 10.44pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 15).

Two fire crews were dispatched from Shrewsbury with an operations officer in attendance.

Land ambulance service personnel also attended.

The fire involved a faulty kettle that was out upon the fire crews' arrival.

The incident was under control by 11.04pm.