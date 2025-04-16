Couple can build new home after all as Shropshire Council's refusal notice is overturned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In August last year, plans submitted by Mr T Singh and Mrs G Kaur to build a four-bedroom home in Cleobury Mortimer were refused by Shropshire Council.

Permission had previously been approved in 2015 for the construction of a detached bungalow on the vacant plot of land off High Street, but subsequent applications in 2023 and 2024 had also been refused.

While the applicants argued the latest development replicated the 2015 application, Shropshire Council planning officers argued concerns raised in the later applications had not been addressed.