Car overturns on busy A442 in Telford in early morning crash

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both on the scene of the crash on the A442, near Telford Central railway station, today (Wednesday, April 16).

A car overturned on the major road shortly before 8am.

Fire crews and paramedics have attended to a crash in Telford this morning. Photo: NW

A statement from the fire service said two fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations after the crash was reported.

Nobody was trapped and the firefighters made the vehicle safe. Crews were pictured and filmed at the scene by a commuter.

The incident was under control by 8.01am.

AA Traffic News showed delays starting on the A442 in Oakengates and continuing down into Queensway, near the station, which has now cleared up.