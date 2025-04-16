Car overturns on busy A442 in Telford - driver taken to hospital for checks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both on the scene of the crash on the A442, near Telford Central railway station, today (Wednesday, April 16).

A car overturned on the major road at about 7.45am.

Fire crews and paramedics have attended to a crash in Telford this morning. Photo: NW

A statement from the fire service said two fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations after the crash was reported.

The driver of the car, a man, had sustained minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for checks.

A statement from the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a car on its roof at the junction of Queensway and the A442, Telford at 7.48am this morning. One ambulance attended the scene and assessed the driver, a man. He was given treatment on scene for injuries not thought to be serious before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks."

Meanwhile the firefighters made the vehicle safe. Crews were pictured and filmed at the scene by a commuter.

The incident was under control by 8.01am.

AA Traffic News showed delays starting on the A442 in Oakengates and continuing down into Queensway, near the station, which has now cleared up.