£5.9 million has been announced for local authorities to improve transport across mid Wales

The grants will fund projects that improve the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather, pilot new bus services and upgrade bus journey times and waiting facilities, create inclusive streets that make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle, install more publicly available electric vehicle charging points, create safer routes for children to travel to schools; and improve road safety.

Powys projects set to benefit include safety improvements around Llanidloes schools at £237,000, making it easier for children to walk, wheel or cycle to school and a scheme to transform the high street in Brecon benefiting transport access and enhancing the sense of place on the high street with wider social and economic benefits.

Otherwise Powys will receive core funding of £500,000, £249,000 for Newtown East active travel project, £1.5 million for transforming high streets in Brecon, £123,000 for Machynlleth Interchange and £150,000 for highway drainage improvements.

For road safety projects there will be £197,500 for the implementation of the 20mph speed limit, £52,000 for National Standards Cycle Training, £27,900 for Kerbcraft pedestrian training, £16,100 for the Enhanced Rider Scheme, £7,500 for mature driver training for ages 65 and over, £5,400 for Biker Down and £120,000 for an electric vehicle programme from the Ultra low emission vehicles transformation fund.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates, said: "Connecting communities and delivering better transport for all is at the heart of this £5.9 million investment. We want to make it easier for people to travel to work, school, healthcare and to see friends and family, while also building a more sustainable transport network for future generations.

"These improvements will make real differences to everyday journeys - whether that's safer routes, better paths for walking, wheeling and cycling, or more reliable bus services. We're working with councils to ensure this money delivers the greatest benefits to communities across Wales."

A full list of funded projects is available on the Welsh Government website https://www.gov.wales/local-authority-transport-grants-awarded-2025-2026