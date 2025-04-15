Telford man to take on London Marathon for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kieran Hemming, of Priorslee, got his place at the London Marathon in the ballot and chose to support Hope House Children’s Hospices, which has a site in Oswestry, after seeing some of the care they provide to local children with life-threatening conditions.

The 29-year-old said: “I work with children that have additional needs.

“Some of the children I have worked with have actually used Hope House and all the care and services have been so amazing for them.

“When I got the place on the London Marathon I decided to raise money to help the charity which provides such amazing care to families in the area.”

Keiran will be flying the Hope House colours as he crosses the famous finish line on The Mall on Sunday, April 27.

Kieran Hemming is taking on the London Marathon for Hope House. Photo: Kieran Hemming

He admitted that he is by no means an experienced runner - and his training has become that bit harder after becoming a new dad to baby Dexter with his partner Kelsey.

But Keiran is still as determined as ever to show his support for the hospice.

“I’ve been quite lucky that Dexter’s been a good sleeper,” said Kieran. “It has meant that I’ve been able to get out and train.

“I can’t wait for the experience of getting down there now and to wear the Hope House colours. I will have some friends and family cheering me on along the way too!”

Dawn Ball, of Hope House Children’s Hospices, siad: “We wish Kieran all the very best for the London Marathon.

“Thanks to his amazing efforts and training he’ll be raising money to ensure we can be here to help local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

“We’ll all be keeping an eye out for Kieran on the television and be cheering him on from Hope House. Good luck!”

Find out more about Hope House Children’s Hospices via the official website.