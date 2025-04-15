Telford KFC branch's revamp plans are approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gastronomy Foods UK Limited of Shrewsbury operates the KFC at Madeley Court Way, in Madeley, and it has been given permission for new doors, cladding, a re-spray and a new set of signs.

Telford & Wrekin Council planners have told the company that they approve planning permission and advertising consent.

The signs will include an internally-illuminated neon hanging sign saying Hello Telford/What’s Cluckin and signs for its car park.

The KFC, pictured in June, 2022. Photo: Google

Planners consider that the proposed signage does not have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the surrounding area by way of appropriate scale and design; whilst not resulting in a proliferation of signage on the application site.

“Furthermore, the proposed signage does not prejudice public safety, would not negatively impact road users and would not impact upon the amenity of any nearby residential properties,” the planners have told the company.

The official decision notice was issued by Telford & Wrekin Council on Friday, April 11.