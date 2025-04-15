Telford College joins the Shropshire Community Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Foundation champions local giving, building partnerships with like-minded individuals and organisations who also want their local communities to thrive.

Its mission is to build a long-term source of sustainable, strategic grant funding for the good of those communities and people most in need across Shropshire, creating transformative and sustainable change for all our communities.

Telford College’s executive director for partnerships and employer engagement Sarah Davies, and principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood, receive the Shropshire Community Foundation membership from Johnny Themans. Photo: Telford College

Trustee Johnny Themans of Bridgnorth-based business growth specialistsGood2Great visited the college’s Wellington campus to hand over the membership certificate and plaque to principal and chief executive Lawrence Wood.

“We are delighted to welcome Telford College on board,” he said.

“We award grants on behalf of numerous donors through a range of different funding programmes.

"Our funding goes through a rigorous process, so that we can make sure we are funding the organisations and projects which will have the greatest impact on local people’s lives.”

Drawing on combined knowledge and expertise, the Foundation matches those who want to make a difference with those who have a specific challenge to overcome.

Working closely with key stakeholders to ensure a thorough understanding of need, members have an in-depth knowledge of community issues across Shropshire, meaning they can offer expert advice and support to donors.

It enables them to invest in communities and causes where funding is most needed and where their generosity will have greatest impact.

The Foundation does not work with specific local charities, but instead acts as a philanthropic hub to direct funds to them.

It says: “We are cause neutral and provide an informed and professional channel for anyone looking to give within Shropshire.”