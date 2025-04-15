Shropshire and Mid-Wales braced for heavy rain as 'yellow weather' warning in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The whole of Wales, parts of Shropshire and South East of England is covered with a 'Yellow' warning for rain this morning (April 15) and it is expected to remain in place until tomorrow.

Residents have been warned that heavy rain may result in some transport disruption - including bus routes and rail services - on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses and power cuts are also possible.

A yellow warning for rain is in place over Shropshire and Wales, according to the Met Office

The Met Office say: A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday. Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.

"A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving."