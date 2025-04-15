'Our town continues to grow' - Market Drayton Mayor bids farewell to council members after final meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Town councillors met for the final time at a full council meeting on Thursday, April 10.

Civic leaders discussed a range of news and initiatives in Market Drayton including the town's action plan, VE Day plans, and Christmas lights.

The town council will welcome some new faces after the local council elections in May.

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft

A new mayor and committee chairs will also be appointed.

Speaking after the final meeting of the current Market Drayton Town Council, Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "Last Thursday saw the final meeting of Market Drayton Town Council ending this latest four years of running services within the town.

"As Mayor it was an opportunity to thank all the councillors and staff for their hard work and support over the four year term of our council with indoor and outdoor markets thriving, tourism developing, facilities for recreation and sport increasing, there has been an awful lot of work being done behind the scenes to improve the town.

"Thanks go to councillors Baz Chapman, Warren Love, Matt Erwin and Adam Sanderson who will standing down this year.

"I would also like to thank all the voluntary organisations within the town for their commitment to our community as our town continues to grow."

There will be no election for the town council in Market Drayton this year.

All wards for Market Drayton Town Council have been declared as 'uncontested' after only 11 nominations for the 12 seats available at the authority.

The individuals who have put themselves forward to represent each ward will therefore form the next town council.