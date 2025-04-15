Network Rail bans steam engines over fire risk - including for posh train due to visit Shropshire this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A historic locomotive named Tangmere should have operated the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

But unusually dry weather this spring has led to Network Rail banning steam engines from pulling trains in many parts of the countryside.

There are fears that sparks from the chimneys could set light to parched vegetation next to the track and cause huge moorland fires.

In light of the changes to guidelines, the train will now be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive.

The Northern Belle over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line. Photo: Northern Belle

It will still include a food menu like nothing customers have ever seen before, designed by Brian Clark who has formerly cooked for Madonna, Rod Stewart and the royal family.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “Obviously we apologise for not running a steam engine and realise that some passengers will be disappointed.

“But we have to think of the environment in this dry weather.

“So instead the train will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive and, of course, we will still be serving the same magnificent meals, accompanied by the finest wines and champagne."

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when the same Settle-Carlisle trip featured on Channel 5 TV.

Meanwhile, prestigious publication Condé Nast Traveller magazine said it was “all about the food” when readers voted it among the best trains in the world.

The train will leave Telford at 7.35am on Saturday (April 19) before picking up more passengers at Shrewsbury at 8am and then Wrexham at 8.45am.

Passengers will be handed their first glass of champagne as they board over a red carpet on the station platform before tucking into a three-course brunch during the journey to Carlisle.

After a sightseeing break there, they will be welcomed back on board with more champagne before a sumptuous six-course banquet is served on the return journey.

The Northern Belle will be making similar trips on September 20 and November 8. Fares on the train start at £365. For more details, see the official website.