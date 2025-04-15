Knighton Community Centre has been awarded nearly £20,000 to continue funding its digital support service, the Digi-hub, for the next two years
Knighton Community Centre has been awarded nearly £20,000 to continue funding its digital support service, the Digi-hub, for the next two years
The need for a community based digital support service was originally identified in 2023 and funded by Powys County Council, following extensive consultation.
The existing service has been a success, with 450 people so far asking for help.
The Digi-hub offers a mixture of booked and drop-in appointments and is available to any member of the community. Home visits will be offered for the first time.
The current Digi-Hub is also held on Tuesdays and Thursdays when a free community drop-in lunch and activities for women are provided for local people.
Knighton Community Centre Chairman Tom Clough said; “We are delighted to receive this award from the National Lottery. It means we can continue to provide a valuable service to the local community, helping people to become more self-reliant and self-confident when using digital equipment as well as learning to use the internet safely.”
Details of how to access the Digi-Hub service can be found on the Comm website at knightoncomm.wales