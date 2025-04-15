Multiple fire crews rush to road near Oswestry after large goods vehicle overturns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.43am reporting the incident.

The fire service's incident log currently states the road traffic collision has taken place in Sychtyn near Oswestry.

Four fire crews including the rescue tender have been sent from Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

An operations officers is also in attendance.

Latest reports from the fire service say one large goods vehicle has overturned.

Fire crews remain at the scene.