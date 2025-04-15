Easter weather: Met Office gives outlook for Good Friday and Easter weekend

The Met Office has said the forecast for Good Friday and Easter weekend will become clearer in the coming days, but that temperatures are likely to be around average for the time of year - with potentially unsettled days, dry interludes, and chilly nights.

A woman shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she passes Senate House in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Met Office’s long rage forecast

Sunday April 20 - Tuesday April 29

Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period. Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds. Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will generally be near average. Next week, a similar pattern is likely at first, with unsettled conditions at times and a risk of some heavy rain or showers. Later next week and into the following week, settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing. Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average.

Tuesday April 29 - Tuesday May 13

Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high pressure patterns most likely to dominate. Whilst some spells of wetter, more unsettled weather are possible at times, much of the period is expected to be fine and dry. Temperatures are expected to be near normal or slightly above.