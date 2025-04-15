Wolverhampton man caught with county lines drug dealer phone, cash and suspected drugs wraps avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cameron Spence, aged 35, was caught in Telford on September 13 last year, where he threw a pouch into a garden.

Police officers searched the pouch and found it contained wraps of what were believed to be fentanyl, £600 in cash and a mobile phone. The prosecution did not have confirmation of what the substance was contained in the wraps.