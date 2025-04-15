Wolverhampton man caught with county lines drug dealer phone, cash and suspected drugs wraps avoids jail
A man who was caught with suspected drugs, cash and a county lines drug dealer phone has avoided prison.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cameron Spence, aged 35, was caught in Telford on September 13 last year, where he threw a pouch into a garden.
Police officers searched the pouch and found it contained wraps of what were believed to be fentanyl, £600 in cash and a mobile phone. The prosecution did not have confirmation of what the substance was contained in the wraps.